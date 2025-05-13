Trump’s 2026 budget plan would cancel NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission. Experts say that’s a ‘major step back’
Submit on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025 16:11
The White House says NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission is a waste of money, but experts say the mission could help it achieve its goal of putting humans on Mars.
