China is sharing priceless moon samples with international partners, but NASA can’t be a part of it
Submit on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 21:12
The Wolf Amendment, a law that prevents bilateral cooperation in space research between the U.S. and China, is preventing U.S. government-funded analysis of the Chang’e 5 moon samples.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.