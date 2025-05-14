NASA’s Europa Clipper probe snaps ghostly thermal portrait of Mars en route to Jupiter
Submit on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 04:11
NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft captured a thermal image of Mars during a gravity-assist flyby, testing instruments ahead of its mission to explore Jupiter’s ocean moon Europa.
