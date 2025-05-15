SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, lands at sea
Submit on Thursday, May 15th, 2025 00:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today (May 14), carrying 28 Starlink satellites for the company’s growing constellation.
