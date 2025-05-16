Is NASA ready for the Red Planet? US senator’s ‘Mission to MARS Act’ aims to modernize Johnson Space Center
Texas is positioning itself at the forefront of human spaceflight research with a $1 billion proposal to upgrade NASA’s Johnson Space Center for missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.
