NASA’s X-59 jet takes ‘flight’ without leaving the ground | Space photo of the day for May 20, 2025
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is seen during its “aluminum bird” systems testing, verifying how its systems work together, respond to pilot inputs and handle injected failures.
