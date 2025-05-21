SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites to orbit on brand-new Falcon 9 rocket after abort (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 12:12
SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites late Tuesday night (May 20), atop a Falcon 9 rocket that was flying for the first time ever.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025 at 12:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.