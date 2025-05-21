Starfish Space’s ‘Otter’ satellite will attempt 1st-ever commercial docking in low Earth orbit this year
Starfish Space’s Otter Pup 2 mission will launch atop a SpaceX rocket this June to perform the first-ever commercial satellite docking in low Earth orbit.
