Chinese astronauts add debris shields to Tiangong space station during 8-hour spacewalk (video)
Submit on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 23:11
Two Chinese astronauts completed an 8-hour spacewalk on May 22, successfully installing debris shielding on the exterior of the Tiangong space station.
