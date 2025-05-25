Marvel delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ by 7 months each
Submit on Sunday, May 25th, 2025 20:12
The Avengers won’t be assembling for a little while longer, as Disney confirms ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ delayed until to December 2026 and 2027 respectively.
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 25th, 2025 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.