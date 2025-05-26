New theory could finally make ‘quantum gravity’ a reality — and prove Einstein wrong
Submit on Monday, May 26th, 2025 21:11
A new physics paper takes a step toward creating a long-sought “theory of everything” by uniting gravity with the quantum world. However, the new theory remains far from being proven observationally.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 26th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.