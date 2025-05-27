How to watch SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 launch and Elon Musk’s Mars update today
SpaceX will launch the 9th test flight of its Super Heavy Starship rocket hours after CEO Elon Musk delivers an update on his company’s plans to make humans an multiplanetary species.
