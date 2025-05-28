Astronomers discover mystery cosmic body bursting with X-rays: ‘This object is unlike anything we have seen before’
Submit on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 22:11
The mystery surrounding a strange cosmic object, or ‘long-period transient,’ has deepened. This object is bursting with X-rays, and astronomers describe it as unlike anything seen before.
