Scientists capture never-before-seen plasma streams and bizarre ‘raindrops’ in sharpest-ever view of sun’s outer atmosphere (video)
Submit on Thursday, May 29th, 2025 21:11
Using a newly developed adaptive optics system called Cona, scientists peered through Earth’s turbulent air to reveal the sun’s corona in astonishing clarity.
