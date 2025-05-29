‘This is an attack on NASA.’ Space agency’s largest union speaks out as DOGE cuts shutter science institute located above ‘Seinfeld’ diner in NYC
Submit on Thursday, May 29th, 2025 00:11
The Trump administration is closing a historic NASA science office in the name of efficiency, but critics point out that the move won’t actually save much money.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 29th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.