Astronomers discover black hole ripping a star apart inside a galactic collision. ‘It is a peculiar event’
Submit on Friday, May 30th, 2025 17:11
Astronomers have spotted a supermassive black hole ripping apart and devouring a star in colliding galaxies. It is only the second time a tidal disruption event has been seen in interacting galaxies.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 30th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.