Elon Musk says SpaceX will launch its biggest Starship yet this year, but Mars in 2026 is ’50/50′
Submit on Friday, May 30th, 2025 20:11
SpaceX plans to launch the new “Version 3” of its Starship megarocket by the end of 2025 and is working to send the vehicle to Mars a year later, Elon Musk said.
