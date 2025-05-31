Aurora alert: Severe geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Alabama and northern California tonight
Saturday, May 31st, 2025
Attention aurora chasers! Powerful geomagnetic storm conditions could trigger northern lights at mid-latitudes tonight as a coronal mass ejection impact is imminent.
