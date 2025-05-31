Europe wants to land a tiny spacecraft on the infamous asteroid Apophis in 2029
Submit on Saturday, May 31st, 2025 03:11
ESA is preparing a mission to study and land on asteroid Apophis during its close encounter with Earth in 2029. NASA is also looking into a possible Apophis effort but faces funding issues.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 31st, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.