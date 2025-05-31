Trump’s 2026 budget would slash NASA funding by 24% and its workforce by nearly one third
Submit on Saturday, May 31st, 2025 11:11
The Trump administration’s 2026 budget request cuts NASA funding by $6 billion, which would lead to the cancellation of Mars sample-return and other high-profile missions.
