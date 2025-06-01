Super-magnetic dead star throws a violent temper tantrum as NASA X-ray spacecraft looks on
Submit on Sunday, June 1st, 2025 17:11
NASA’s X-ray space telescope IXPE has made the first observation of polarized light emerging from an outbursting magnetar, neutron stars that possess the universe’s strongest magnetic fields.
