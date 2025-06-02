Private Japanese spacecraft aims to land in the moon’s ‘Sea of Cold’ this week
Submit on Monday, June 2nd, 2025 23:11
Tokyo-based company ispace aims to land its “Resilience” spacecraft in the moon’s Mare Frigoris (“Sea of Cold”) region on June 5, notching a big milestone for Japan and for commercial spaceflight.
This entry was posted on Monday, June 2nd, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.