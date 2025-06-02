The Milky Way may not collide with neighboring galaxy Andromeda after all: ‘From near-certainty to a coin flip’
Submit on Monday, June 2nd, 2025 22:11
A collision between the Milky Way and neighboring galaxy Andromeda is far from a sure thing; in fact, it could hinge on the flip of a cosmic coin.
This entry was posted on Monday, June 2nd, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.