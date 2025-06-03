Satellites are polluting Earth’s atmosphere with heavy metals. Could refueling them in orbit help?
In-orbit servicing and refueling could help curb the environmental harm done by the space industry. But will operators subscribe to the greener business model? The jury is out.
