Europe stages a moon landing to learn how to photograph the real thing (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 22:11
Built on a set in a specialist facility in Germany, a mockup of a lunar landscape is helping imaging experts learn how to take better images and video footage on the moon.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.