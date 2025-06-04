James Webb Space Telescope unveils fiery origins of a distant, hellish exoplanet
June 4th, 2025
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have uncovered the fiery origin of WASP-121b, a distant exoplanet stretched by tidal forces and rich in chemical clues that reveal its dramatic journey.
