How an odd star in the ‘Gaia Sausage’ could help solve one of astronomy’s most enduring mysteries
Submit on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 00:11
The discovery of a metal-rich star packed with both light and heavy elements hints at exotic stellar explosions and the role of ancient dwarf galaxies in seeding the cosmos with uranium and thorium.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.