SpaceX launches Starlink satellite stack from Vandenberg Space Force Base (photos)
Submit on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 11:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base this evening (June 4), carrying 27 Starlink satellites for the company’s growing wireless internet constellation.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 11:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.