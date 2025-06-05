The 1st official ‘Alien: Earth’ trailer is finally here, and the xenomorphs aren’t the only invaders we need to worry about (video)
Submit on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 22:11
The main trailer for FX’s Alien: Earth has Xenomorphs, a synthetic-human hybrid, and some new extra-terrestrial creatures we weren’t expecting.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.