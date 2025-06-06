Marc Garneau, 1st Canadian astronaut to fly into space, dies at 76
The first Canadian astronaut to fly into space, Marc Garneau, died on June 4, 2025 at the age of 76. In addition to his three launches, Garneau also led the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
