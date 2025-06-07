Saving Gateway, SLS and Orion? Sen. Ted Cruz proposes $10 billion more for NASA’s moon and Mars efforts
Submit on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 04:11
Sen. Ted Cruz’s newly unveiled legislative directives for Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill would dedicate almost $10 billion to win the new space race with China.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.