Astronomers discover 15 new giant radio galaxies — the largest single objects in the universe
Submit on Monday, June 9th, 2025 23:11
A new batch of 15 Giant Radio Galaxies, the largest of which is 12.4 light-years wide, could help reveal how black holes and galactic mergers help the universe’s largest single objects grow so large.
