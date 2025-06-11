Humanity takes its 1st look at the sun’s poles: ‘This is just the first step of Solar Orbiter’s stairway to heaven’ (images)
The Solar Orbiter has captured humanity’s first look at the south pole of the sun, revealing messy magnetic fields and particles being ejected at high speeds.
