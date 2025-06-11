Propellant leak delays SpaceX launch of private Ax-4 astronaut mission to the ISS
Submit on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 12:11
SpaceX is standing down from the planned June 11 launch of the Ax-4 private astronaut mission due to a liquid oxygen leak in its Falcon 9 rocket. No new target date has been announced.
