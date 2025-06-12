European Space Agency reveals 3 key space missions threatened by Trump’s NASA budget cuts
Submit on Thursday, June 12th, 2025 23:11
At least three ESA space missions are under threat as a result of Trump’s budget cuts. The gravitational wave observatory LISA, Venus orbiter EnVision, and NewAthena may require “recovery actions.”
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.