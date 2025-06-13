Pluto’s hazy skies are making the dwarf planet even colder, James Webb Space Telescope finds
Submit on Friday, June 13th, 2025 03:11
Simultaneously cooling Pluto while energizing atmospheric molecules to allow them to escape into space, Pluto’s haze plays a key role in the planet’s energy balance.
