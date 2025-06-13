SpaceX adds 26 satellites to its Starlink constellation with launch from California
Submit on Friday, June 13th, 2025 09:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 26 Starlink broadband internet satellites into low Earth orbit launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
