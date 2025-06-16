Dark matter ‘lampshades’ dimming stars could solve one of the greatest scientific mysteries
Submit on Monday, June 16th, 2025 21:11
Dark matter “lampshades” could slip between Earth and distant stars, causing tiny amounts of dimming that may help explain one of the greatest puzzles in science.
This entry was posted on Monday, June 16th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.