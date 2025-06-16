Scientists find universe’s missing matter while watching fast radio bursts shine through ‘cosmic fog’
Rapid bursts of energy that last milliseconds but emit as much energy as the sun does in decades are helping astronomers pierce the cosmic fog between galaxies to find the universe’s missing matter.
