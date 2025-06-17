Star-forming cloud Chamaeleon I looks like a cosmic masterpiece in new Dark Energy Camera image (video)
Submit on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 01:11
Part of the closest star-forming region to us, known as the Chamaeleon Complex, has been illuminated by the light of young stars in this artwork by nature captured by the Dark Energy Camera.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.