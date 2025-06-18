Astronomers capture the most intricate picture of a galaxy in a thousand colors ever seen (photo, video)
Submit on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 19:11
A stunning new image of the Sculptor Galaxy, located 11 million light-years away, painted in thousands of colors by the VLT, reveals the intricacies of galactic systems.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.