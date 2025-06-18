China’s next-gen astronaut capsule for moon missions aces crucial pad-abort test (video)
Submit on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 01:11
China’s human spaceflight agency just conducted a crucial pad abort test for its Mengzhou spacecraft as it continues toward its goal of putting boots on the moon before 2030.
