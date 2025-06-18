“Nerds are cool” — Pixar’s ‘Elio’ is a powerful story of finding yourself amongst the stars (interview)
We spoke to “Elio” stars Zoe Saldaña, Yonas Kibreab, and Brad Garrett, alongside co-directors Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, about finding the heart and humanity in sci-fi stories.
