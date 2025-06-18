SpaceX sends 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on launch from Florida
Submit on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 13:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 28 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 1:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.