‘The models were right!’ Astronomers locate universe’s ‘missing’ matter in the largest cosmic structures
Submit on Thursday, June 19th, 2025 17:11
Using the XMM-Newton telescope, astronomers have discovered a vast 23 million light-year-wide tendril connecting galactic clusters and containing much of the universe’s missing matter.
