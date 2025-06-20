New technique promises clearer, more frequent views of black holes
Submit on Friday, June 20th, 2025 04:11
A powerful new technique is poised to revolutionize how astronomers observe black holes, by producing sharp, multicolored images that could reveal their dynamic evolution in real time.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 20th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.