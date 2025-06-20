Space law doesn’t protect historical sites, mining operations and bases on the moon – a space lawyer describes a framework that could
Submit on Friday, June 20th, 2025 20:11
The moon is a key step in the journey of space exploration, but making it habitable brings up lots of questions around space law and policy
This entry was posted on Friday, June 20th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.