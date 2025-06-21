Ahead of Prime Day this Lego Star Wars set has hit its cheapest ever price — get the brilliant Acclamator-Class Assault Ship now, before it’s gone, far, far away…
Submit on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 00:11
Seen in “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” the Acclamator-Class Lego set comes packed with authentic detail, has 450 pieces, and is part of a collectible Star Wars series.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.