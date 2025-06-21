SpaceX traces Starship test-stand explosion to failure of pressurized nitrogen tank
Submit on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 01:11
The giant explosion that destroyed a SpaceX Starship vehicle on the test stand this week was likely caused by the failure of a pressurized nitrogen tank, the company said.
