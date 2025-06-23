Atlas V rocket launches 2nd batch of satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper megaconstellation (video)
A powerful Atlas V rocket lifted off from Florida’s Space Coast today (June 23), carrying 27 satellites aloft for Amazons’ new Project Kuiper broadband network.
